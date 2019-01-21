Check presentation

Courtesy photo

On Jan. 14, Scotland Memorial Foundation board Chairman Wayne Hobbs presented a check to Paul Baldasare, president of St. Andrews University. Funds provided will support the ongoing recovery and renovation efforts of St. Andrews in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence. This contribution was made possible by the Scotland Memorial Foundation endowment and through generous contributions to the ‘Fund the Need’ of the 2018 Putting on the Ritz – A Gala of Giving, which raised $84,250 to aid in the relief and recovery efforts following Hurricane Florence in the areas served by Scotland Health Care System.