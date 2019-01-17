McLeod Health Foundation receives $261,850 grant

CHERAW, S.C. – The McLeod Health Foundation has received $261,850 from The Duke Endowment to establish a community paramedicine program in Marlboro County. These grants support the mission of McLeod Health, which is to improve the overall health and well-being of people living within South Carolina and eastern North Carolina by providing excellence in health care.

Marlboro County suffers from exceptionally high rates of chronic illness and poor access to care which leads to these conditions often being poorly managed. Marlboro County sits last among all South Carolina counties in diabetes monitoring, with only 62 percent of Medicare enrollees receiving HbA1c monitoring (South Carolina’s second-worst county is at 73 percent).

Consequently, hospitalization rates for diabetes are 89 percent higher in Marlboro County than in the state as a whole. Rates of hospitalization for heart disease, hypertension and chronic lower respiratory conditions are 86 percent, 63 percent, and 57 percent higher in Marlboro than the entire state, respectively. Marlboro County ranks 44th of the 46 counties in health outcomes, according to County Health Rankings.

Chronic disease mismanagement is a challenge to the day-to-day operations of Marlboro County EMS and McLeod Health Cheraw, with residents using these facilities for primary care. Marlboro County sits in the 99th percentile in the United States in EMS utilization. Sixty percent of McLeod Health Cheraw Emergency Department patients come from Marlboro County, of which two-thirds are uninsured.

The goal of the Community Paramedicine Program is to help these heavy-utilizers better manage their illnesses.

Patients who have been to the Emergency Department four times in a single year for conditions related to a chronic illness – such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, congestive heart failure, diabetes, and hypertension – will be visited at home by a paramedic.

The first visit will occur within 72 hours of discharge, and regular home visits will continue for up to one year to ensure that the patient is following their discharge plan and properly managing his/her chronic condition. If the patient is compliant for approximately two months, the patient will be discharged from the program. In addition, patients will be connected with a primary care physician if they do not have one.

The community paramedic will monitor patients’ vitals, and will ensure that they are taking medicine properly, visiting a primary care physician, eating and exercising properly, and otherwise effectively managing their illnesses. The community paramedic will serve as a contact for program participants by facilitating a telemedicine virtual visit, from the patient’s home, connecting them to a McLeod Primary Care Provider. Having the ability to first contact the community paramedic will significantly reduce non-emergent 911 calls and visits to the Emergency Department.

“We are fortunate to have the support of The Duke Endowment,” said Jill Bramblett, executive director of the McLeod Health Foundation. “With their help, we are striving to build healthier communities and continuing to develop the outstanding health care that McLeod has been a leader in for more than a century.”