Scotland Health Care System to hold annual trustee meeting

LAURINBURG — Community members along with Scotland Health Care System Board Members, staff, and volunteers will gather at Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church at 601 N. Main St. in Laurinburg on Jan. 31 at 6 p.m. to hear annual reports from System representatives for the 2018 fiscal year and predictions for the future of the community’s health care system.

Guests will mingle and enjoy hors d’oeuvres before being welcomed by David H. Harling, newly elected chairman of the Scotland Health Care System Board of Trustees. Our guest speakers for the night will be grateful patients, Jadon Olsen along with his father, Pastor Billy Olsen.

Scotland Health Care System, an affiliate of Atrium Health, is a community owned, not-for-profit health care system located in Laurinburg, North Carolina. The system is comprised of the 104-bed Scotland Memorial Hospital, Scotland Memorial Foundation, Scotland Family Counseling Center, and Scotland Regional Hospice. The Health Care System also owns and operates six primary care facilities, two general surgery practices, three ob/gyn practices, one urology practice, one nephrology practice and one otolaryngology practice.

With close to 1,000 employees, Scotland Health Care System is Scotland County’s largest, non-governmental, private employer. Its medical staff includes 77 physicians representing many medical specialties. In 2013, the Health Care System contributed more than $10 million in charity care to the community and was recognized by The Joint Commission, as a Top Performer on Key Quality Measures® for 2013.

The public is urged to attend.