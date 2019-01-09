Harling named board chair at Scotland Health Care System

Harling Harling

LAURINBURG — Scotland Health Care System held its annual Board of Trustees meeting in the WR Dulin Conference Center to select new leaders and board members, and to express appreciation to outgoing members for their service.

Outgoing Board Chair Jane Rogers opened the meeting by recognizing outgoing trustees Mike Vinson, Kyle Chavis, Dr. Brad Faulkenberry, Allen McLaurin, Tim Brooks and Dr. Stephen Lanuti. Each board member was thanked and honored for their dedication, support, and service to the Health Care System.

David H. Harling was elected as the new chairperson and started by thanking outgoing Chair Jane Rogers for her tenure as chair as well as her many years of service to the board. Rogers will remain on the board as past chair and has taken a position on the Finance Committee. Chip Shytle was elected as vice chair and Mark Ward was elected as treasurer. Newly elected Scotland Health Care System board members are Dr. Mark Hansman, Chief of Staff; Sybil Bullard; Bradley Williams; Jessica Scott and Scott Andrews.

Other business conducted updates on several critical expansion projects and upcoming clinical service enhancements including the ICU, the Emergency Center, and services to the Pembroke community. They also heard reports about the readiness for the premier system-wide Information System project being launched in February.

Harling concluded the meeting by stating, “I am honored to serve as Chair of the Scotland Health Care System Board of Trustees and look forward to what the future holds. Though our industry continues to be challenged with much uncertainty, we are confident that we will continue our successes due to the commitment of our trustees, physicians, volunteers, and hospital staff working together to deliver the finest care they can to our communities. To the citizens we serve, it is most important that they use the services provided by our community hospital and physician practices. Doing so allows us to invest in better health care for all.”

Anyone wanting to learn more about the success and future of Scotland Health Care System, join the board members and staff on Jan. 31 at 6 p.m. for the annual Community Meeting. This event will be held at Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church in Laurinburg and all interested community members are invited to attend. Light hors d’oeuvres will be served.

For additional information about Scotland Health Care System and the Board of Trustees, contact the office of Greg Wood, president and chief executive officer, at 910-291-7501.

Tracie Stubbs is the marketing coordinator for Scotland Health Care System.

Harling https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Harling.jpg Harling