Dr. Cubé joins the Imaging Department

LAURINBURG – Scotland Health Care System has welcomed Cesar P. Cubé, MD, DABR, to the Imaging Department at Scotland Memorial Hospital. Dr. Cubé is a board-certified diagnostic radiologist and a diplomate for the American Board of Radiology.

Dr. Cubé attended the University of Maryland as an undergraduate and the Howard University College of Medicine for medical school. He completed his residency in radiology at Howard University Hospital, followed by fellowships in pediatric radiology at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center and neuroradiology at West Virginia University Hospital. In his spare time, Dr. Cubé enjoys exercising, hiking with his wife and reading.

“It is our goal to ensure that the community is aware of the high-quality medical services conveniently located right here in Scotland County,” said Chris Hogan, director of imaging at Scotland Health Care System. ”Dr. Cubé has a wealth of experience and expertise and we are delighted to have him join our medical staff at Scotland. We hope he has a long tenure here on our medical team.”

Dr. Cubé replaces Dr. Gil Brock, who retired in June. He will specialize in diagnosing and treating disease and injury through the use of medical imaging techniques such as x-rays, computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), nuclear medicine, positron emission tomography (PET), and ultrasound.