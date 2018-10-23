Breast cancer events

Courtesy photo

McLeod Health Cheraw hosted Breast Cancer Brunch and Learn events in Cheraw and Bennettsville as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. More than 50 women in the two counties attended the events. McLeod Breast Health Navigator Tracey O’Neal, RN, spoke at the events on Oct. 17 at the Marian Wright Edelman Public Library in Bennettsville and on Oct. 19 at the Matheson Public Library in Cheraw. O’Neal shared information with the attendees on early detection of breast cancer, effective treatment, risk factors and prevention.