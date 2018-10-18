Breast cancer myths busted

MAIN PIC MAIN PIC WITH BREAKOUT WITH BREAKOUT

LAURINBURG — When it comes to cancer, there are many things that people don’t know, but many feel like they have some form of idea on the facts. Health care officials, howver, say there are also too many myths.

With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the medical community wants to stress the truth behind the terrifying disease and put to rest some of those myths.

“One of the things Susan G. Komen, the National Foundation, breast cancer.org is trying to do isdispel myths,” said Scotland Cancer Center Director Paula Love. “If your grandmother and your mother tell you, then it becomes a truth to you, so we’re trying to reach out to all women.”

Many people believe that breast cancer can only affect women — while it is true one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime — one in 1,000 men can also be diagnosed.

According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation Inc., though rare, approximately 2,190 men are diagnosed each year and 410 of them will die from breast cancer. Men also carry a higher mortality than women do, as awareness among men is less and they are less likely to assume a lump is breast cancer.

All people are born with breast cells and tissue and, despite males not developing milk-producing breasts, the tissue can still develop cancer.

Breast cancer in men is usually detected as a hard lump underneath the nipple and areola.

Another myth is that, when you find a lump in your breast, it automatically means you have cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, about eight out of 10 lumps are benign. Though doctors recommend that if a persistent lump is discovered and if there are any changes in breast tissue, to see a physician and receive a clinical breast exam.

Breast cancer also doesn’t always show up in a lump. Most often its first detected by a mammogram or other imaging scan with no other signs or symptoms.

One large myth between women is that, if there is a family history of breast cancer, that woman will get it too. While it is true that those who have a first- or second-degree relative do have a slightly higher chance of being diagnosed, it doesn’t necessarily mean they will get breast cancer.

However, there is a chance that if there are multiple generations diagnosed with breast cancer on the same side of the family, there is a probability increase that there is a breast cancer gene in the family history.

Despite this, only about 10 percent of individuals diagnosed with breast cancer have a family history of the disease.

Other myths include one that claims breastfeeding increases the risk of breast cancer, under-wire bras cause breast cancer and antiperspirants can cause it — none of which is true — along with the idea that regular mammograms can prevent breast cancer.

While regular screenings do help detect cancer sooner, it doesn’t help prevent it, but early detection is key according to Love.

“Deaths linked to breast cancer are dropping because there’s an increase of women getting screened,” Love said. ” If you detect it early, all you may need is surgery — but if you ignore it, it won’t go away.”

The American College of Radiology recommends women age 40 and older complete a yearly screening mammogram and, at the Scotland Cancer Center, the imaging center offers new state-of-the-art technology, 3-D mammography, which is the first in the region.

The center also connects patients with a breast health navigator who serves as a single point of contact for patients with an abnormal mammogram to coordinate further tests and care.

Katelin Gandee Staff writer

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or [email protected]

