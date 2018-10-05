Cape Fear Valley, Methodist University to hold State Diabetic Games for kids

FAYETTEVILLE – Get ready diabetic kids everywhere. Your chance to shine is coming.

Cape Fear Valley Health is partnering with Methodist University to hold the state’s first Diabetic Olympic Games this fall.

The competition will be held Saturday, Nov. 3, at Methodist University, located at 5400 Ramsey St. Registration is $35 per competitor and is being held online through Oct. 12.

The games are being held to let diabetic children from across the state display their athletic prowess through safe and organized competition. Diabetic children often refrain from competitive sports due to their condition.

Once considered rare, type 2 diabetes has reached epidemic proportions among U.S. adults, and now children are following suit. Recent studies show the condition has grown 21 percent among youths, age 10 to 19, between 2001 to 2009.

The biggest culprit for the rise is weight and inactivity. Regular exercise can help diabetic children lead longer and healthier lives due to better weight management and physical fitness. Experts say diabetic children should strive to exercise one hour a day five or six days a week.

Children won’t exercise if they don’t start, however. The Diabetic Olympic Games are designed for children with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. Contestants can participate in 12 events, ranging from 25-meter dashes and obstacle course runs to large hamster ball races and archery.