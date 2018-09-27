Hospital set to host breast cancer awareness walk

LAURINBURG — Scotland Memorial Hospital will host a Breast Cancer Awareness Walk on Tuesday starting at 5:30 p.m.

The event will begin at the Dublin Center on the hospital campus.

The walk will be one mile in length and take place around the hospital grounds. A golf cart will be available if needed.

Walkers are urged to wear pink in support of breast cancer survivors. There will be pink light refreshments served, and a photo booth will be available to document the celebration.

A raffle for a $100 gift card will be held at the conclusion of the event, and the winner must be present to win. There will also be special gifts presented to all breast cancer survivors.

