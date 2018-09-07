Five are honored with Patriot Award

LAURINBURG — Five members of the leadership team of Scotland Health Care System were honored with the Patriot Award from Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, a Department of Defense office.

They were: Greg Wood, president and CEO; Gray Mills, vice-president of Strategic Development; Chris Hogan, director of Imaging Services; Lynn Soles, assistant director of Imaging Services; and Jennifer Gaddy, Computed Tomography supervisor — all recognized for their extraordinary support of Staff Sgt. Brendon Reynolds of the N.C. Army National Guard.

The Patriot Award was created by ESGR to publicly honor individuals who provide outstanding patriotic support and cooperation to their employees that have answered their nation’s call to duty.

These individuals were nominated by Reynolds for being highly encouraging of his effort to serve his country as a supervising health specialist and combat medic while pursuing his career as a Computed Tomography technologist with Scotland.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Health.jpg