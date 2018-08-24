Survivors celebrate

Staff photos by Amy Johnson | Laurinburg Exchange

The Relay For Life of Scotland County’ annual Survivor Banquet was held Thursday at Laurinburg Presbyterian Church, where the crowd of cancer survivors and caregivers enjoyed food and games — and uplifting stories were shared from table to table. Co-Chairman Scott Thomas welcomed the crowd, Scotland County Sheriff Ralph Kersey shared his survivor story and two songs, Angie Tyson shared a song, and attendees received their survivor shirts to wear during the Relay For Life event on Sept. 8 at Scotland High’s Pate Stadium from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.