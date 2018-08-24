Cancer treatment center to host second fellow

LAURINBURG — The Scotland Cancer Treatment Center has been chosen to host a second Duke Hematology Oncology fellow.

Dr. Jacob Kaufmann recently joined the clinic and holds both MD and PhD degrees from Vanderbilt University, completed his residency at Duke University and will continue his Fellowship Program with Scotland until 2020.

Dr. Kaufman is interested in lung cancer research and at Duke is involved in studying why some cancer treatments work for some patients and not others. His research efforts highlight the current era of “personalized medicine” in cancer treatment.

Scientific advances, including genetic and molecular testing, help physicians choose treatments which are tailored to a patients’ individual type of tumor. Personalized medicine offers the promise of better results or potentially less side effects.