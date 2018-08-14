New physician joins FirstHealth Family Medicine

Abdel-Masih Abdel-Masih

ROCKINGHAM – Hanie Abdel-Masih, D.O., has joined the FirstHealth Family Medicine team in Rockingham, joining Joseph Gillham, M.D., and Emily Phillips, PA-C.

Dr. Abdel-Masih earned his doctor of osteopathic medicine degree from the New York College of Osteopathic Medicine in Glen Head, New York. He completed his residency at St. Barnabas Medical Center, a division of the Robert Wood Johnson – Barnabas Health System.

A former pediatrician, Dr. Abdel-Masih is looking forward to joining FirstHealth Family Medicine and providing care for all ages.

“I plan to provide only the best quality, personalized care for my patients,” says Dr. Abdel-Masih. “I follow an old-school approach to medicine, and believe that compassion is one of the most important factors when treating patients.”

Additionally, Dr. Abdel-Masih is excited to join the FirstHealth family.

“The friendly and welcoming atmosphere of FirstHealth, along with the quality care provided at FirstHealth, is unrivaled,” he says. “I feel at home here and am looking forward to practicing in Richmond County.”

Dr. Abdel-Masih is now accepting patients at FirstHealth Family Medicine in Rockingham, located at 921 Long Drive, Suite 101, in Rockingham. To make an appointment, call 910-417-3850.