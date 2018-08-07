FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital again earns Becker’s Top 100 honor

PINEHURST – FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital has been named one of America’s 100 Great Community Hospitals, according to a study released in July by Becker’s Hospital Review.

“We are extremely honored to once again be recognized by Becker’s as a Top 100 Great Community Hospital,” says David J. Kilarski, chief executive officer for FirstHealth of the Carolinas. “This kind of recognition is a testament to the quality of the staff, nurses, physicians and volunteers that work in our organization, and demonstrates our ability to deliver safe, high-quality care for the communities we serve.”

As Moore Regional campuses, Moore Regional Hospital — Richmond and Moore Regional Hospital — Hoke are also included in the designation.

“We are committed to doing the very best we can for our patients,” says John Jackson, president of FirstHealth’s Southern Region. “We’ve set some high standards for ourselves and we are constantly striving to improve. It is important that our community know that we are committed to them.”

The hospitals included on the list have been recognized nationally for excellence in clinical care, patient outcomes, and staff and physician satisfaction. These institutions are industry leaders that have achieved advanced accreditation and certification in several specialties. The list also includes industry innovators that have sparked trends in healthcare technology, hospital management and patient satisfaction.

Becker’s has published a version of this list annually since 2011. This is the fourth year Moore Regional has been included on the list. For the purposes of this list, Becker’s defines a “community hospital” as one with fewer than 550 beds that have minimal teaching programs.

The Becker’s editorial team selected hospitals for inclusion based on rankings and awards from organizations including U.S. News & World Report’s 2017-2018 rankings, CMS star ratings, Truven Health Analytics, CareChex and the Leapfrog Group. Included organizations have earned recognition from one or more of these organizations.

For a complete listing of the hospitals included on Becker’s 100 Great Community Hospitals visit www.beckershospitalreview.com.