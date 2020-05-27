Nacho-cheese popcorn makes a tasty treat

Cheese and popcorn. Here’s a simple and quick recipe to bring the two together for a wonderful treat.

Your friends and family will enjoy this tasty snack at any time.

***

Ingredients …

1/3 cup cooking oil

3 or 4 dried chilies

1 large clove garlic, cut into quarters

1 teaspoon cumin seed

1/3 cup unpopped popcorn

3 tablespoons hot oil

1/3 cup Parmesan cheese

1 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon salt

***

Directions …

Place cooking oil, chilies, garlic and cumin seed in a small saucepan.

Cook over low heat for 3 minutes; let stand 10 minutes.

Strain.

Use 3 tablespoons of seasoned oil for popping corn; reserve the rest.

This makes about 2 1/2 quarts popped popcorn. Pour remaining oil over popped popcorn, tossing to coat.

Mix Parmesan cheese, paprika and salt.

Sprinkle over popped popcorn, tossing to mix.

For more popcorn recipes, go online to www.popcorn.org.

