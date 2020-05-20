Kids will love this colorful, sweet treat

Popcorn balls are an all-time favorite American sweet. Although they might seem a bit old-fashioned and corny, at one time they were extremely fashionable. corny, at one time they were extremely fashionable. Baby Boomers will recall that popcorn balls were once a quintessential Halloween treat.

They can also be a sweet summertime treat — and today, with children well past being bored at home, this recipe can give them something fun to do, as well as be a colorful and sweet reward.

Ingredients …

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup light corn syrup

3 tablespoons butter or margarine

3 tablespoons peanut butter

8 cups popped popcorn

1 cup candy-coated peanut candy

Directions …

Line a baking sheet or work surface with waxed paper; set aside.

Stir sugar, corn syrup, butter and peanut butter together in a large saucepan.

Bring to a full boil over medium heat.

Stir in popcorn until well coated.

Remove pan from heat and stir candy pieces gently into mixture.

Allow mixture to cool just enough to allow handling.

Using an ice cream scoop or buttered hands, shape mixture into 2-inch balls and place on waxed paper to cool.

Wrap each ball in plastic wrap and store in an airtight container.

For more popcorn recipes, go online to www.popcorn.org.

