‘Somewhere South’ explores collards, their place in culture and history

PEMBROKE — Collards are considered a household staple in the South, especially in this region.

On Friday, celebrity chef, author and restaurateur Vivian Howard will touch on just how much this is true when an episode of her newest six-part series “Somewhere South” airs, featuring some familiar local places and faces.

Beyond her flagship restaurant, Chef & the Farmer, Howard owns the Boiler Room Oyster Bar in Kinston, Benny’s Big Time Pizzeria in Wilmington and a mail-order bakery business called Handy & Hot. She recently was named The South’s Best Chef by Southern Living magazine and has been a semifinalist six times for the James Beard Foundation’s Best Chef Southeast Award. She is probably most well-known for her Emmy-winning show “A Chef’s Life.”

In each episode of “Somewhere South,” Howard examines the connectivity of a single dish — from dumplings to hand pies, porridge and more — and the ways people of different cultures interpret that dish while expressing the complex values, identities and histories that make up the region.

“It’s not a cooking show,” Howard said. “It’s a show about people, community and place told through the lens of food. It’s a means to show how the food traditions we bring somewhere, from wherever we come, how it shapes that place and how that place has been shaped by those food traditions.

“We really use food as a vehicle or a means for storytelling instead of here’s how you make this.”

In “It’s a Greens Thing,” which will air 9 p.m. Friday on PBS, Howard is invited to the Lumbee Tribe’s annual Homecoming celebration in Pembroke.

“I’ve spent quite a bit of time in the area,” Howard said. ”I had never been to Homecoming, but I had heard about it.”

During the episode, Howard shows how the preparation of collards in Pembroke differs from where she’s from, roughly 100 miles away. Accustomed to a long-stewed pot of collards served in a broth called “pot liquor,” she found the bitter, tangy seared collards to be a welcomed change.

“I was fascinated by the idea that I lived two hours away and I grew up eating collards my whole life, but there’s a very distinct tradition of cutting collards into very thin ribbons, and stir-frying them essentially, and that’s happening right up the road from me,” Howard said. “You can really taste the collard. It’s not about the taste of pot liquor.”

At Homecoming, Howard is introduced to the famous sautéed collard sandwich, collards cooked and served between two cornbread patties with “chow chow” as a condiment. She was familiar with collard sandwiches before visiting Homecoming, but it was while filming that she tried her first one.

“It’s the perfect balance of the collard sandwich with the crispy cornbread and sauteed or stir-fried collard greens with little pieces of pork rind — which was a total surprise for me — and the chow chow,” Howard said.“It’s like the perfect sandwich.”

Homecoming is not the only place she visits in Pembroke. In the episode, Howard visits Fuller’s Barbecue for a buffet meal and the home of county Board of Commissioners member Raymond Cummings and his wife, Betsy. While at the Cummings home, Howard watches Betsy prepare collard sandwiches.

Time spent with the Raymond and Betsy Cummings and with the Lumbees prompted a discussion about the origin of southern hospitality.

“One of the things that I found really enlightening to me was the idea of southern hospitality and how it likely came directly from Native Americans and their willingness to share knowledge and food and supplies and skills,” Howard said. “That was first gesture with hospitality and that’s something I never though about before.”

Howard also walked through the Museum of the Southeast American Indian at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke and learned even more about American Indian history and culture, and some common misconceptions.

“I found it very interesting to think about how they (Lumbees) were a conglomeration of different tribes who were pushed inland and found a river that looked like the place they came from,” Howard said.

She also learned about the mode of transportation and how Lumbees were housed historically.

“There are so many misconception about native people and how they lived,” Howard said.

She hopes that the show will shine a light on the misconceptions and the beauty of the culture and community.

“That’s not a part of North Carolina or the South that’s generally represented on television,” Howard said. “There’s so much pride in what they do. It’s such a distinct culture and the way they celebrate it. It’s really beautiful.”

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_web1_Josh-Woll_268_1374.00_17_57_13.jpg

To show Friday at 9 p.m. on PBSfeaturing local people and events