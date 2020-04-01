These kabobs are healthy, tasty

Spring is synonymous with a fresh start. So what better time to commit to eating healthier? From a healthy cooking coloring book put together for the Champion Media Group, here’s a recipe for honey-lime chicken kebabs with mango slices to help you do just that — complete with nutritional information.
Happy eating!
***
Ingredients …
1 pound skinless, boneless chicken breast, cut into 1-inch cubes
2 teaspoons grated lime rind
2 teaspoons minced garlic
1 teaspoon chili powder
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
Cooking spray
2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
1 tablespoon honey
2 mangoes, sliced and peeled
Chili powder (optional)
Wooden skewers
Directions …
Pre-heat broiler to high.
Combine first five ingredients; toss to coat.
Thread chicken onto eight (6-inch) skewers. Place kebabs on a broiler pan coated with cooking spray.
Broil 4 minutes on each side or until done.
Combine juice and honey in a small bowl; stir with a whisk.
Arrange kebabs and mango slices on a platter; drizzle with honey mixture and sprinkle with chili powder, if desired.
Nutrition facts …
Serves 4
Serving size 2 kebabs plus 1 sliced mango half
Calories 254
Protein 25.7g
Fat 3.8g
Fiber 2.9g
Saturated Fat 0.8g
Sodium 265mg