These kabobs are healthy, tasty

Spring is synonymous with a fresh start. So what better time to commit to eating healthier? From a healthy cooking coloring book put together for the Champion Media Group, here’s a recipe for honey-lime chicken kebabs with mango slices to help you do just that — complete with nutritional information.

Happy eating!

***

Ingredients …

1 pound skinless, boneless chicken breast, cut into 1-inch cubes

2 teaspoons grated lime rind

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1 teaspoon chili powder

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

Cooking spray

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

1 tablespoon honey

2 mangoes, sliced and peeled

Chili powder (optional)

Wooden skewers

Directions …

Pre-heat broiler to high.

Combine first five ingredients; toss to coat.

Thread chicken onto eight (6-inch) skewers. Place kebabs on a broiler pan coated with cooking spray.

Broil 4 minutes on each side or until done.

Combine juice and honey in a small bowl; stir with a whisk.

Arrange kebabs and mango slices on a platter; drizzle with honey mixture and sprinkle with chili powder, if desired.

Nutrition facts …

Serves 4

Serving size 2 kebabs plus 1 sliced mango half

Calories 254

Protein 25.7g

Fat 3.8g

Fiber 2.9g

Saturated Fat 0.8g

Sodium 265mg