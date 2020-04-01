Mashed potato muffins are really good anytime

It’s a mashed potato makeover your kids will love to eat with their hands … and you will too!

A simple recipe to turn leftover mashed potatoes into a delicious side with incredible texture and flavor! Enjoy as an appetizer, dinner side, or for breakfast with eggs! Gluten free and low calorie — it doesn’t get any better than that.

***

Ingredients …

3 small white potatoes

1 large egg

1/2 cup Greek yogurt

1 cup unsweetened almond milk

1/4 cup green onions

1/2 Tablespoon Italian seasoning

Salt and pepper to taste

***

Directions …

— Mashed potatoes

Wash and peel the potatoes then place in a pot of boiling water. Boil until tender and soft. Pierce them with a fork to test.

Remove from the pot, chop roughly then place in a food processor with milk, salt, Greek yogurt, green onions and Italian seasonings.

Blend on high until smooth.

— Mashed potato muffins

Preheat oven to 375°F. Prepare a standard muffin tin with cooking spray. Be generous so they do not stick.

Place mashed potatoes in a large mixing bowl with egg. Whisk together until the egg is incorporated.

Using an ice cream scoop, scoop the mashed potatoes into the muffin tin cavities filling to the top.

Bake at 375°F for 30 minutes until golden brown around the edges.

Remove from the oven and let the muffins sit 5-10 minutes before removing them. Using a mini spatula to run around the edges helps to remove them.

Enjoy immediately or keep in the refrigerator up to seven days.

