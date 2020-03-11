Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day: Minty green popcorn clusters

Everyone will be dancing a jig after one delicious bite of these minty green candy crunch clusters — and they are pretty simple to create.

You may want to get your children involved or just put these green beauties together yourself, then decide whether you will share or not.

***

Ingredients …

12 cups unsalted, unbuttered popped popcorn

4 cups mini marshmallows

2 tbsp butter or light olive oil

1/2 tsp salt

1 tbsp green food coloring

1/4 tsp peppermint extract

1 cup green candy-coated chocolate candies

***

Directions …

Place popcorn in large mixing bowl.

In saucepan set over medium heat, melt marshmallows, butter and salt, stirring occasionally, until smooth. Remove from heat; stir in food coloring and peppermint extract.

Immediately toss marshmallow mixture with popcorn; let cool for 2 to 3 minutes or until cool enough to handle. Toss with chocolate candies.

Shape 3 tablespoonfuls of popcorn mixture into small cluster; repeat with remaining popcorn mixture to make about 32 clusters. Place on waxed paper–lined baking sheet; let cool completely.

Yield: 32 clusters.

For more popcorn recipes, go online to www.popcorn.org.