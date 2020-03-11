Warm your innerds with this pork chop dish

Being a celiac or someone who simply chooses to eat gluten free shouldn’t mean you miss out on those satisfying meals that fall into the comfort food category.

Because I’ve been a celiac for years now, people are always sending me recipes to try — they don’t always work out, but this one really did.

It’s pretty hard to go wrong when you combine thick pork chops with apples, brown sugar, cinnamon and heavy cream.

The next time you are in the mood for an innerds-warming meal, whether you are cooking for yourself or the family, give this recipe a try.

***

Ingredients …

4 Rib-eye (rib) pork chops, bone-in, about 3/4-inch thick

Salt and pepper

3 tablespoons butter, divided

2 apples, peeled (optional), cored and thinly sliced

1 large white onion, halved and thinly sliced

2 tablespoons packed brown sugar

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

Pinch ground cayenne pepper

2/3 cup apple cider

1/3 cup heavy cream

***

Directions …

Generously season the chops with salt and pepper on both sides. Set aside.

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, melt 2 tablespoons of butter. Immediately add the pork chops and cook until brown, about 3 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate and set aside. Let chops rest for 3 minutes.

Return the skillet to medium-high heat and melt 1 tablespoon of butter. Immediately add the apples and onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is translucent, about 5 minutes. Stir in the brown sugar, cinnamon and cayenne. Stir in the apple cider and cream.

Add the pork chops, nestling them into the liquid, and cook until the internal temperature of the pork reaches between 145 degrees F. (medium rare), with a 3-minute rest, and 160 degrees F. (medium), 3 to 4 minutes per side.

Serve the chops with the apple mixture spooned on top.

TammySue Vincent is a celiac and the editor’s wife.