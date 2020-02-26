This main or side dish will become a regular

Enjoy some craveable comfort. This dish will be a mainstay in your weekly rotation!

This Gnocchi with Brown Butter, Prosciutto, Parmesan-Reggiano, & Sage over Fresh Ricotta is sure to impress your guests.

***

Ingredients …

— Gnocchi

2 russet potatoes

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 egg

1/2 cup butter

4 oz. fresh prosciutto

4 oz Parmesan-Reggiano cheese

1 bunch fresh sage

1 cup olive oil

Salt & pepper to taste

— Ricotta

6 cups whole milk

2 cups heavy cream

3 Tablespoons distilled vinegar

1 teaspoon salt

Cheesecloth

***

Directions …

— Prepare

Wash and peel potatoes

Crack egg into small bowl and whisk

Melt butter

Cut prosciutto into strips

Grate cheese

Remove sage leaves from stems

Finely chop half of the sage leaves

Place damp cheesecloths over strainer over a pot

Line a plate with paper towels

Heat large pot of water (salted) over high (to boil)

Flour a surface for cutting the gnocchi

— Prosciutto

Heat a skillet over medium-high heat.

Place the strips of prosciutto in the skillet.

Cook until browned (about 10 minutes).

Remove to a small bowl.

— Sage

Heat the olive oil in a small sauce pan over high heat.

Once olive oil reaches 320 degrees, place half of the sage leaves into the oil.

Fry for one minute and remove to the paper-towel lined plate.

— Ricotta

Medium saucepan over medium heat, combine milk, heavy cream, vinegar, and salt.

Simmer 1-2 minutes until see curds form.

Pour mixture over strainer and let drain for 20 minutes.

Squeeze cheesecloth around mixture to remove excess liquid.

Let drain in strainer over pot while making the gnocchi

— Gnocchi

Place potatoes in pot of boiling water for 15 minutes.

Remove the potatoes and let cool (leave the water boiling).

Run potatoes through a potato ricer.

Combine potatoes with flour and egg in a large bowl.

Knead until dough forms a ball.

Shape into thin logs (about ½”).

On the floured surface, cut the logs into ½” pieces.

Drop the pieces into the boiling water and cook for 2 minutes after they have risen to the surface.

Use a slotted spoon to remove the gnocchi onto a towel lined plate.

— Finish

Heat the butter over medium-high heat in a skillet.

Place the gnocchi into the skillet.

Cook until browned on one side (about 5 minutes.)

Mix in the Parmesan cheese.

Mix in the prosciutto and sage.

Dollop the ricotta on top.

Sprinkle the finely diced sage on top.

Serve with fresh baguette toast points.

For more potato recipes, go online to www.potatogoodness.com.