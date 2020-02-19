Big League Snack Attack just in time for baseball season

OK, so the weather outside might not make it feel like the boys of summer are gathering for spring training … but they are, which means baseball season is almost upon us.
It’s the best time of year.
This Big League Snack Attack is a good addition to any baseball game, whether you are on the couch or in the stands. And it’s incredibly easy to create.
Batter up.
***
Ingredients …
1/3 cup butter
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1/4 teaspoon garlic salt
1/4 teaspoon onion salt
6 cups unsalted popped popcorn
1 cup thin pretzel sticks
1/2 cup salted, roasted peanuts
***
Directions …
Toss together the popcorn, pretzel sticks and peanuts in a large bowl. Melt the butter and stir in the seasonings.
Drizzle butter/seasoning mixture over popcorn mixture, stirring to coat well.
Spread the mixture in a large, shallow baking pan and put it in a preheated 250-degree oven to bake for 45 minutes.
Stir with a wooden spoon every 10 minutes while it’s baking.
For more popcorn recipes, go online to www.popcorn.org.