Big League Snack Attack just in time for baseball season

OK, so the weather outside might not make it feel like the boys of summer are gathering for spring training … but they are, which means baseball season is almost upon us.

It’s the best time of year.

This Big League Snack Attack is a good addition to any baseball game, whether you are on the couch or in the stands. And it’s incredibly easy to create.

Batter up.

***

Ingredients …

1/3 cup butter

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1/4 teaspoon garlic salt

1/4 teaspoon onion salt

6 cups unsalted popped popcorn

1 cup thin pretzel sticks

1/2 cup salted, roasted peanuts

***

Directions …

Toss together the popcorn, pretzel sticks and peanuts in a large bowl. Melt the butter and stir in the seasonings.

Drizzle butter/seasoning mixture over popcorn mixture, stirring to coat well.

Spread the mixture in a large, shallow baking pan and put it in a preheated 250-degree oven to bake for 45 minutes.

Stir with a wooden spoon every 10 minutes while it’s baking.

