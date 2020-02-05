A cherry popcorn combination will brighten your Valentine’s Day

We’re just eight days away from Valentine’s Day, the commercially infused time of year when it’s incumbent on spouses and significant others to show their appreciation to those they love.

Here’s an idea that could do the trick.

This recipe is simple, easy, quick and oh-so-good. The colorful presentation will be overshadowed only by the taste.

***

Ingredients …

2-1/2 quarter air-popped popcorn

1 package cherry flavored gelatin

Butter flavored spray

***

Directions …

Put popcorn into a very large bowl and spray lightly with butter flavored oil.

Sprinkle with gelatin.

Put in 350 degree oven for five minutes.

Gelatin will dissolve slightly and stick to the popcorn.

For more popcorn recipes, go online to www.popcorn.org.