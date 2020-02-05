Up your performance when you fuel with this nutrient-dense power bowl.

A performance stuffed potato bowl is the perfect way to fuel up pre or post workout. Fill a meal prepped baked potato with fresh fresh kale, strawberries, chickpeas and an egg for a quick 5 minute meal. Packed with energy, vitamins, and carbs.

Ready in just minutes.

***

Ingredients …

1 medium russet potato, baked

1 cup Kale and Spinach blend, chopped

1/3 cup chickpeas, rinsed and drained

2 tablespoons avocado, chopped

1 cup strawberries, chopped

1 egg cooked however you like

***

Directions …

Reheat baked potato for 30 seconds in the microwave.

Remove and slice vertically in half, then horizontally in half again.

Press the back of fork directly down into potato to “smash” it!

Season potato with salt and pepper if desired. Top with Kale and spinach blend.

Top with remaining ingredients and enjoy.

