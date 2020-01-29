Asian flair adds flavor to popcorn dish

Why not put a little Asian flare into your Super Bow party?

Asian popcorn medley will give everyone some crunch and flavor as they settle in for the game and await those new commercials.

This one is simple to create and will yield 8 cups.

***

Ingredients …

6 cups popped popcorn

2 cups Oriental rice cracker mix

3 tbsp. butter or margarine

1 tbsp. soy sauce

1/2 to 1 teaspoon ground ginger (may vary to taste)

1/2 to 3/4 teaspoon sesame oil (may vary to taste)

***

Directions …

Mix popcorn and rice cracker mix together in a large bowl.

In a small microwave-safe bowl, microwave butter on HIGH until melted, about 20 seconds. Stir in soy sauce, ginger and oil.

Drizzle over popcorn mixture; toss.

Spread mixture on a baking sheet and bake in a 300° F oven for 20 minutes, stirring once.

Allow to cool, serve or store in airtight container.

For more popcorn recipes, go online to www.popcorn.org.