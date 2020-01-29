SUPER BOWL DISHES

One of the biggest days of the year looms on Sunday … it’s the Super Bowl, a day when folks gather for football, commercials and good food.

It shouldn’t be a time when celiacs have to worry about whether there will be something for them to eat, so let’s create a couple of options that you’ll have a hard time keeping others away from.

The first option is a gluten-free BBQ beet fries. They are scrumptious.

The second option is a gluten-free pigs in a blanket with a honey mustard sauce — also to die for.

***

Gluten-free BBQ beet fries

Ingredients …

3 large beets

1/2 Tsp onion powder

1/4 Tsp garlic powder

1/2 Tsp dried marjoram

1 Tsp dried oregano

Dash of black pepper

3 tbls. BBQ sauce of your choice

***

Directions …

Preheat the oven to 425°F.

Wash the beets and then, without peeling them, cut the end off so the tips are flat. Then Cut each beet in half and then cut each in to thin wedges.

In a large bowl, combine all spices and sauce. Then coat all the beet wedges in the mixture, making sure every side and slice is well and coated.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Then lay out each wedge and place the sheet in the oven to bake for 15 minutes. Flip each wedge and bake for another 15 minutes.

Remove and serve with more BBQ sauce … or ketchup.

***

Gluten-free pigs in a blanket with honey mustard sauce

Ingredients …

1 package Rapid Rise Yeast

1/2 cup warm water

1 tablespoon sugar

2 cups all purpose gluten-free flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons butter

1 egg

1 tablespoon Agave Nectar or honey

1/4 cup water

8 gluten-free hot dogs

— Honey mustard dipping sauce

1/3 cup mustard

3 tablespoons Mayo

3 tablespoons Honey

1/4 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

***

Directions …

— Gluten-free pigs in a blanket

Combine yeast, sugar and 1/2 cup warm water. Allow to sit 5 minutes for yeast to proof.

In a small bowl whisk together egg and agave nectar.

In a large bowl (or stand mixer bowl) combine gluten free flour and salt.

Beat in softened butter till mixture appears crumbly.

Add in yeast mixture and egg mixture.

Beat until well combined.

Slowly add in 1/4 cup water until mixture forms a dough.

Roll out dough to about 1/8- to 1/4-inch thickness.

Cut strips the length of the hot dog.

Brush dough with butter.

Roll hot dog in dough.

Cut into four pieces

Continue with remaining Hot Dogs.

Place on a baking sheet and cover. Allow to rise for 30 minutes in a warm place (or oven preheated to 200 and then turned off)

Brush tops with butter and bake in a 375 degree oven for 15-20 minutes.

— Honey mustard sauce

Combine all ingredients and mix well.

TammySue Vincent is a celiac and the editor’s wife.

