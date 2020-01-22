Apple pie popcorn can be on the menu

There are some things during the winter months that warm the soul — hearty soups, beef stew, chicken and dumplings, chili and corn bread, and others.

Let’s add apple pie to that list.

But here’s a twist: apple pie popcorn.

***

Ingredients …

3 tbsp melted butter

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 tbsp brown sugar

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1/8 tsp ground allspice

1/8 tsp ground nutmeg

8 cups popped popcorn

1 cup dried apple chips, broken into large pieces

1/4 cup toffee bits

***

Directions …

Preheat oven to 300°F. Whisk melted butter with vanilla. Toss brown sugar with cinnamon, allspice and nutmeg.

Toss popcorn with butter mixture. Sprinkle evenly with brown sugar mixture. Stir. Transfer to baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

Sprinkle apple chips and toffee bits over top. Bake for 15 minutes or until toffee bits start to melt. Cool before serving.

Notes …

Add chopped pecans for extra crunch.

For more popcorn recipes, go online to www.popcorn.org.