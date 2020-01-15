Power-packed popcorn cookies will re-energize

After dinner, be sure to serve up the ultimate in comfort nostalgia – cookies and milk.

These oatmeal cookies combine popcorn, nutritious grains and a power-packed punch to help you feel re-energized and ready to spend the evening playing board games or taking a family walk around the neighborhood.

Ingredients …

1/4 cup whole wheat or all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 stick (1/2 cup) butter, softened

1 cup brown sugar, firmly packed

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup toasted wheat germ

1/2 cup oatmeal

1/2 cup flaked coconut

3 cups popped popcorn

1 cup raisins, dried cranberries or other dried fruit, chopped

1/2 cup sunflower seeds or chopped nuts, optional

Directions …

Preheat oven to 350º F.

Lightly spraybaking sheets with cooking spray and set aside

In a small bowl, stir together flour, baking powder, soda and salt; set aside

Cream butter and sugar together and add egg and vanilla; mix well

Stir in flour mixture and wheat germ and oatmeal until well blended. Add coconut, popcorn, raisins and sunflower seeds, if desired, and mix until well blended

Drop by rounded teaspoons onto baking sheet, allowing 2 inches between cookies to allow for spreading

Bake 7–8 minutes or until edges are lightly browned

Allow cookies to cool on pan 5 minutes before removing to racks to cool completely

Yield is four dozen cookies.

For more popcorn recipes, go online to www.popcorn.org.