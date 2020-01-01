Sweet chicken dish is quick, delicious

This sweet chicken is an easy gluten-free chicken dinner that’s simple to prepare and easy to clean up. It can be served over baked brown rice, with a side of green beans and fresh baked gluten-free biscuits or cornbread.

The result will be a tremendous dinner your family will want seconds of.

There is just 10 minutes of prep time needed and, along with 25 minutes of cooking time,l this dish can be ready quickly.

***

Ingredients …

3 lbs. chicken breasts or chicken tenders

1 cup honey

1/2 cup ketchup*

1/2 cup gluten-free soy sauce

2 cloves garlic, minced

***

Directions …

Line 9×13 baking pan (I use glass) with aluminum foil for easy clean-up.

Lay thawed chicken breasts or chicken tenders in pan.

In a 4-cup measuring cup or a medium sized bowl, whisk together all other ingredients. Pour over chicken in pan.

Bake at 375° for 45 minutes (breasts) or 25-30 minutes (tenders). Cooking time will vary depending on size of chicken pieces, so make sure you keep checking on it.

Serve with rice.

TammySue Vincent is a celiac and the editor’s wife.