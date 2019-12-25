Shepherd’s pie hand pies a unique treat

Unique, delicious and easy, Shepherd’s Pie Hand Pies will look like you slaved away in the kitchen when it actually only took 30 minutes.

Your friends and family will be quite impressed with the taste, as well.

***

Ingredients …

2 tablespoons olive oil

½ white onion, diced

2 russet potatoes, peeled, diced

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

1 tablespoons fresh thyme, chopped

½ tablespoons fresh rosemary, chopped

1 cup mixed bag of frozen peas, corn and carrots

½ cup beef broth

3 tablespoons flour

1 cup brisket (or beef of choice), cooked, shredded

4 (12-inch) pie crusts

1 tablespoon butter, melted, for brushing

***

Directions …

Preheat oven to 450°F.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add onion, potatoes, salt, pepper, thyme and rosemary. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes or until onions are translucent and potatoes are softened. Add frozen peas, corn and carrots.

Add beef broth; bring to a simmer. Fold flour into the mixture until integrated. The mixture should thicken. Add brisket. Cook for 5 minutes or until all ingredients are heated through. Remove from heat.

Cut raw pie crusts into circles approximately 5 inches in diameter. Fill the center of each crust with the potato mixture. Do not overstuff – you will have some mixture leftover. Fold over the crusts to create a half-circle and press the edges together with your fingers. Decorate the edges by pressing with a fork, if desired. Brush the top of each pie with melted butter.

Line each hand pie evenly over the prepared baking sheet and bake for 10 minutes or until crusts are golden brown.

