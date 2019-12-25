Swedish almond coffee cake a holiday ‘wow’

Christmas may be past, but it’s still the holidays — and family might still be lingering. So how about giving them one last “wow” before they head home?

A Swedish almond coffee cake that you painstakingly took the the time to shape into a wreath will do the trick. And it’s gluten free, to boot!

This one will take some time and patience, but the end result is oh-so-delicious.

***

Ingredients …

— Dough

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup milk

2 teaspoons instant yeast or active dry yeast

1 large egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3 cups King Arthur Unbleached All-Purpose Flour

— Almond Filling

1 large egg white (reserve the yolk)

1/3 cup granulated sugar

1/8 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 cups toasted almond flour or ground almonds

4 teaspoons King Arthur Unbleached All-Purpose Flour

2 tablespoon melted unsalted butter

1/8 teaspoon almond extract

2 to 2-1/2 teaspoons milk

— Egg Wash

1 large egg yolk (from above) beaten with 1 tablespoon water

— Glaze

1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar, sifted

1 tablespoon milk, water, rum, or brandy

1 teaspoon lemon zest or 1/8 teaspoon almond extract

toasted almond slices, for garnish, optional

***

Directions …

— For the dough: Place the butter, sugar, and salt in a large mixing bowl. Bring the milk to a simmer on the stove or in the microwave and pour over the ingredients in the bowl. Stir briefly and allow to cool to lukewarm.

When the mixture has cooled, stir in the yeast, egg, and vanilla. Add the flour and mix until a soft dough forms. Knead the dough for 6 minutes in a mixer or 8 minutes by hand. Cover and let rise until doubled, about 45 minutes to 1 hour.

— For the filling: In a medium bowl, whisk together the egg white, sugar, and salt. Stir in the toasted almond flour and all-purpose flour.

Add the melted butter, almond extract, and 2 teaspoons of milk. The filling should be quite thick but spreadable, about the consistency of peanut butter. Add a little more milk if needed to achieve the desired consistency.

— Making the wreath: Roll the dough out to a rectangle 24” wide and 10” tall. You don’t need a carpenter’s square for the corners; it’s OK if they’re a little rounded.

Using your trusty offset spatula, spread the filling over the dough, leaving 1” on each long side uncovered.

Roll up the dough without pulling it or leaving the log too loose.

Pinch the dough together to seal the seam. Turn the log over, seam side down.

Shape the dough into a circle on a piece of parchment (critical to do now, before you start making the final shape), and tuck one end of the log inside the other, again pinching the dough together to seal it.

— How to shape a coffeecake wreath: Using a bench knife or pair of scissors, cut the dough about 3/4 of the way through the log, from the outside toward the center. Go all the way around the ring.

Now for the magic. Grasp one of the slices and pull it toward the center of the dough ring, turning it on its side as you go. Pull the next slice toward the outside. Keep alternating the slices, one to the inside, one to the outside, until you’ve gone all the way around the ring.

— Let the wreath rise: Cover the dough and let it rise until puffy. (I used another baking sheet inverted over the first as a cover.) This should take about 45 minutes.

While the dough is rising, preheat the oven to 350°F. Beat the reserved egg yolk with a tablespoon of water, and brush this egg wash over the risen dough.

Bake the coffeecake for 24 to 26 minutes, until it’s golden brown and the center reads 190°F.

Once the coffeecake has cooled, it’s time to dress it up. Give it a shower of confectioners’ sugar. And because more is better, give it a drizzle of flavorful glaze, too.

Whisk together:

1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar or Snow White Non-Melting Sugar

1 tablespoon milk or brandy

1 teaspoon lemon zest (grated lemon rind) or 1/8 teaspoon almond extract

Simply drizzle the glaze back and forth over the coffeecake, and you’ve done it!

TammySue Vincent is a celiac and the editor’s wife.