Bubble and squeak with garlicky mushrooms, fried egg

Bubble and squeak is a tasty way to use up leftover vegetables and mashed potatoes. Keep it vegetarian or add a fried egg for even more deliciousness.

This fall-inspired vegetarian version is made with brussels sprouts, kale and topped with garlicky sautéed mushrooms and a fried egg.

***

Ingredients …

4 cups leftover mashed potatoes

3 cups leftover steamed or roasted fall vegetables

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil, divided, plus more for frying eggs

1 onion, peeled and chopped

4 garlic cloves, peeled and minced, divided

8 oz. mushrooms, quartered

6 eggs

***

Directions …

In a large bowl, mix together mashed potatoes and vegetables.

Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large skillet on medium-high heat. Add onion and cook 5 minutes until translucent. Add half the garlic and cook 2 more minutes. Scrape sautéed vegetables into the mashed potato mixture and stir to combine. If needed, season with salt and black pepper to taste. Wipe skillet clean with a paper towel.

While onion is cooking, saute the mushrooms. Heat 1 tablespoons olive oil in a medium skillet on medium heat. Add garlic and cook 60 seconds. Add mushrooms and cook 7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until mushrooms are tender and have released their liquid. Season with salt and pepper.

Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in the cleaned large skillet on medium-high heat. Using a cup measure, take 6 scoops of potato mixture and form into patties. Place in the hot skillet and cook 5 minutes per side until well browned.

While potato patties are cooking, fry eggs in olive oil.

Serve potato patties topped with a scoop of sautéed mushrooms and a fried egg.

