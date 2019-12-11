Forest casserole with meatballs, potatoes

This pork meatball casserole with potatoes, mushrooms, beef sauce, bacon, cream and mustard is sure to be a fall and winter favorite.

It’s easy to create and infused with flavor and texture, making it a delicious dish for any chilly day meal.

***

Ingredients …

— Pork meatballs

1 lb. ground pork

1 egg

1/4 cup breadcrumbs

1 Tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon steak spice

— Sauce

1 Tablespoon of butter

2 cups Creamer (petite) potatoes, halved

1 pint (227 g) white mushrooms, quartered

2 slices minced bacon

1/2 cup beef broth

1 Tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

3/4 cup cooking cream (35%)

***

Directions …

Preheat oven to 400°F.

Mix all of the meatball ingredients. Shape into 3 cm balls. Place on a baking sheet and bake for 15 minutes.

Melt the butter in a large non-stick skillet. Fry the creamer (petite) potatoes for five minutes. Add the mushrooms and bacon and cook for 15 minutes. Add the meatballs and pour the remaining ingredients in the sauce. Cook for 10 minutes.

Serve.

For more potato recipes, go online to www.potatogoodness.com.