Gluten-free sausage meatballs add a tasty dimension

Sausage usually isn’t my thing, but my husband loves sausage. As picky as he can be over cooked vegetables, I honestly believe he’d not hesitate if there was a broccoli sausage as long as it had the word sausage in it.

And yes, he’s all over the plant-based meat trend.

So this week’s recipe is all about sausage. Gluten free, of course.

These sausage meatballs are very much like making any other meatball and will be a nice side-dish or addition to any Italian entree you may create.

Ingredients …

1 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

1 lb. Italian sausage

1 c. shredded cheddar, divided

2 oz. cream cheese

2 tbsp. grated Parmesan

1 large egg

1 c. almond flour

1 tsp. baking powder

Directions …

Preheat oven to 400° and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat oil. Add sausage and cook, breaking up meat with a wooden spoon, until golden, about 7 minutes. Remove from heat.

In a medium microwave-safe bowl, melt together ¼ cup cheddar, cream cheese, and Parmesan. Add cooked sausage, egg, almond flour, baking powder, and salt and stir to combine. Stir in remaining ¾ cup cheddar.

Using a small cookie scoop, form mixture into one-inch balls and place on prepared baking sheet. Bake until sausage is cooked through and golden, 20 to 22 minutes.

TammySue Vincent is a celiac and the editor’s wife.