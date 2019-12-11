Gluten-free sausage meatballs add a tasty dimension

Sausage usually isn’t my thing, but my husband loves sausage. As picky as he can be over cooked vegetables, I honestly believe he’d not hesitate if there was a broccoli sausage as long as it had the word sausage in it.
And yes, he’s all over the plant-based meat trend.
So this week’s recipe is all about sausage. Gluten free, of course.
These sausage meatballs are very much like making any other meatball and will be a nice side-dish or addition to any Italian entree you may create.
***
Ingredients …
1 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
1 lb. Italian sausage
1 c. shredded cheddar, divided
2 oz. cream cheese
2 tbsp. grated Parmesan
1 large egg
1 c. almond flour
1 tsp. baking powder
***
Directions …
Preheat oven to 400° and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat oil. Add sausage and cook, breaking up meat with a wooden spoon, until golden, about 7 minutes. Remove from heat.
In a medium microwave-safe bowl, melt together ¼ cup cheddar, cream cheese, and Parmesan. Add cooked sausage, egg, almond flour, baking powder, and salt and stir to combine. Stir in remaining ¾ cup cheddar.
Using a small cookie scoop, form mixture into one-inch balls and place on prepared baking sheet. Bake until sausage is cooked through and golden, 20 to 22 minutes.
TammySue Vincent is a celiac and the editor’s wife.