Russian vegetable salad a nice addition to lunch, dinner

This salad makes for a gorgeous presentation at the table and tastes as good as it looks. It’s a light, delicious and a totally unexpected take on potato salad.

With its delicious combination of vegetables, this Russian Vegetable Salad takes potatoes to the next level for a dish that is sure to impress. Serve as a lunch or dinner entrée for family and friends.

Ingredients …

2 lbs white or purple small potatoes, unpeeled

6 oz peeled carrots

8oz peeled red beets, diced

3 small dill pickles, finely diced

½ cup sweet peas

¼ cup olive oil

3 Tbs Apple Cider Vinegar

1 tsp kosher salt

2 oz white onion, minced

1 tsp Dijon or fine brown mustard

Directions …

In a stock pot: add potatoes and carrot and water to cover by 1″. Bring to a boil and cook until tender but still firm (15-20 minutes).

Remove potatoes and carrots from boiling water. Rinse and cool by submerging in cold water. Peel and dice to 1/4″ small dice pieces. Reserve in a bowl.

In a large bowl, combine mustard, olive oil, cider vinegar and salt. Whisk to create a emulsified dressing.

Very finely mince the onion. Finely dice the pickles. Add onion, pickel and sweet peas to the dressing.

Boil the red beets for 25 minutes, then peel and dice the beets to 1/4″ (same as the potatoes and carrots). Add to the dressing and stir.

Combine the dressing with the potatoes and carrots. Fold to incorporate fully.

Chill in the refrigerator for 1 hour until served. Marinating chilled overnight produces superior flavor.

Add additional salt to taste.

