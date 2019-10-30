Serve up some ‘Boo! Pumpkin and Potato Stew’

Halloween is here!

Delight your family with this spooky and delicious stew. It’s a perfect dish to serve before you head out to trick-or-treat with your kiddos.

This spooky and cute recipe for Boo! Pumpkin and Potato Stew makes a ghoulishly good Halloween feast.

***

Ingredients …

— For potatoes

4 large russet potatoes, peeled and chopped

1/2 cup whole milk

2 ounces cream cheese

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

Kosher salt and black pepper

— For stew

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 1/2 pounds beef stew meat

Kosher salt and black pepper

3 ½ cups cubed baking pumpkin (1/2-inch pieces)

1 large yellow onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 cup tomato paste

1 tablespoon butter

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 1/2 cups low-sodium beef broth

½ cup whole milk

1 cup frozen peas, plus extra for garnish

***

Directions …

— For the potatoes

Place potatoes in a large pot and cover them with water. Bring to a boil and cook until potatoes are fork tender.

Drain and place them in the bowl of a stand mixer (or in a regular bowl and use a handheld mixer or mash by hand). Add the milk, cream cheese and butter and beat until smooth.

Season with salt and pepper to taste and set aside

— For the stew

Preheat the oven to 375°F.

Heat the olive oil in a large pot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add the beef, season with salt and pepper, and brown on all sides.

Add the pumpkin, onions and garlic and cook until softened, about 10 minutes.

Add the tomato paste and mix. Cook for an additional 1 to 2 minutes.

Transfer the mixture to a large bowl and return the pot to the stove. Lower the heat to medium-low and add the butter. Once the butter is melted, add the flour to the pot and whisk for about 1 minute.

Add the beef broth and milk and whisk until thickened over a simmer, about 5 minutes. Add the beef mixture back into the pot with the peas and stir to combine.

Spoon the mixture into a large cast-iron skillet or baking dish.

Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, until the pumpkin is tender and the sauce is bubbling. Remove from the oven and let sit for 10 minutes to cool.

Place the mashed potatoes in a pastry bag or a plastic bag with the end snipped off. Pipe potatoes in the shape of a ghost on top of the stew. Garnish with the peas as the “eyes.”

