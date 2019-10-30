Fall a good time for this crust-less pumpkin pie

Fall is here, whether Mother Nature is ready to let go of warm days or not. That means the recipe book gets turned to such things as comfort food and a new line of desserts — like pumpkin pie.

OK, in the South we sometimes prefer sweet potato pie to pumpkin, but it’s Halloween time, so let’s stick with the popular orange fruit-vegetable we love to carve up, put a candle inside and place on the front porch.

Sure, you could use an actual pumpkin, and roasting the seeds is another must. But for this recipe, we’re going to opt for going straight to the grocery store. It’s faster.

Because we’re cooking gluten-free, this pie recipe has no crust. None. But don’t think of this as a pumpkin soup. After at least a few hours in the refrigerator, you’ll have a pie, I promise.

***

Ingredients …

Cooking spray

1 (15-oz.) can pumpkin puree

1 cup heavy cream

3/4 cup packed brown sugar

3 large eggs

1 tsp. pure vanilla extract

1 tsp. cinnamon

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. cloves

1/2 tsp. ground ginger

1/4 tsp. nutmeg

***

Directions …

Preheat oven to 325°.

Grease a 9-inch pie plate with cooking spray. In a large bowl, whisk ingredients together.

Pour into pie plate and smooth top with an offset.

Bake pie until center only slightly jiggles, one hour.

Turn off oven and prop oven door open and let cool in oven, one hour.

Refrigerate until set, at least four hours and up to overnight.

Enjoy.

TammySue Vincent is a celiac and the editor’s wife.