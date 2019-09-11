Beef jerky chili popcorn a perfect tailgating snack

It’s football season, which means two things — tailgating and gatherings in the home to watch the game.

And, of course, you’ll need something folks will remember. Beef jerky chili popcorn won’t just be remembered, it will be requested over and over.

There’s nothing to creating this snack — you can have it ready for Friday night, Saturday afternoon or anytime Sunday.

Ingredients …

8 cups unsalted, unbuttered popped popcorn

1 1/2 cups grated Cheddar cheese

1/4 cup butter

1/2 tsp chili powder

1/4 tsp each garlic powder and paprika

1/4 tsp salt

1/2 cup chopped beef jerky

Directions …

Preheat oven to 300°F. Line large, rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper or foil; spread popcorn evenly on baking sheet. Sprinkle cheese over top.

In small pan set over medium heat, melt butter; stir in chili powder, garlic powder, paprika and salt. Bring to light boil; remove from heat.

Drizzle hot butter mixture over popcorn; sprinkle with beef jerky. Bake, stirring occasionally, for about 30 minutes or until popcorn is dry and crisp. Toss gently; transfer to shallow serving bowl.

Enjoy.

Makes four servings.

