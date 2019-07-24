Try grilled potato wedges with a trio of dipping sauces

Whether it’s a dinner party or party of one, this grilled dish is a guaranteed hit. Russets’ combination of fluffy and crunchy work best for these wedges.

Serve these potato dippers as a side dish or a fun appetizer at your next gathering. The dipping sauces all use fat-free Greek yogurt as a base and can be made up to 24 hours ahead and stored tightly covered in the refrigerator. If requiring a gluten-free recipe, check the label of the indicated (*) recipe ingredients to ensure they are gluten-free.

***

Ingredients …

2 pounds russet potatoes, scrubbed and cut into wedges

1 tablespoon olive oil

Sea salt to taste

— Red Pepper Basil Dipping Sauce

1/2 cup fat-free Greek yogurt

1/2 cup roasted red peppers, drained and patted dry

2 cloves garlic

1/4 cup each: sliced green onions and basil leaves

Sea salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

— Caramalized Onion and Chive Dipping Sauce

1 tablespoon extra virgin oilive oil

1 medium onion, quartered and thinly sliced

1 cup fat-free Greek yogurt

1/4 cup sliced chives or green onion tops

2 tablespoons fresh rosemary leaves

Sea salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

— Avocado Cilantro Dipping Sauce

3/4 cup fat-free Greek yogurt

1 ripe avocado, peeled and pitted

2 cloves garlic

1/4 cup lightly packed fresh cilantro leaves

1/2 tablespoon lime juice

Sea salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

***

Directions …

Place potato wedges in a large bowl with olive oil; toss well to coat.

Grill over medium-high heat for 10 minutes, turning once or twice, until lightly charred and cooked through.

Season with salt and serve immediately with dippers.

— Red Pepper Basil Dipping Sauce

Puree yogurt, peppers and garlic in a blender or small food processor.

Add onions and basil and pulse on and off until finely chopped.

Season to taste with salt and pepper.

— Caramalized Onion and Chive Dipping Sauce

Heat oil in a medium skillet.

Add onion and cook over low heat for 20 minutes stirring frequently; let cool.

Puree onion and yogurt in a blender or small food processor until smooth.

Add chives and rosemary and pulse on and off until finely chopped.

Season to taste with salt and pepper.

— Avocado Cilantro Dipping Sauce

Puree yogurt, avocado and garlic in a blender or small food processor until smooth.

Add cilantro and lime juice and pulse on and off until finely chopped.

Season to taste with salt and pepper.

