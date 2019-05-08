Popcorn strawberry bars are delicious and elegant

Popcorn Board jAugust 2004 Popcorn Board jAugust 2004

Now is the perfect time to welcome the outside world back into your home. Plan an afternoon tea with friends and neighbors who’ve been in hibernation these past few months. An afternoon tea gives you the perfect excuse to 1) get your spring cleaning done 2) use your seldom seen china and silver and 3) pretend you’re a British royal and wear a fashionable hat.

Or just create something to share with family and friends.

The following recipe tops a shortbread-type base with the sweet goodness of strawberry preserves, popcorn for an added whole grain bonus and drizzled chocolate for an elegant touch.

Ingredients …

4 cups popped popcorn

2 cups flour

1/2 cups confectioners’ sugar

1 cup (2 sticks) butter, cut into pieces

1 egg white

1 (10 oz.) jar strawberry preserves

1 cups chocolate chips

Directions …

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9” x 13”pan; set aside.

Process flour and confectioners’ sugar in food processor several seconds. Add butter and process until dough comes together.

Press mixture evenly into prepared pan. Lightly brush egg white on top of the mixture. Bake 25 minutes, or until golden.

Immediately spread preserves evenly over warmcrust. Press popcorn into preserves; let cool.

Melt chocolate chips in small zip lock freezerbag. Heat in microwave 30 seconds, or untilmelted. Snip corner of bag and drizzle chocolateover cooled popcorn.

Cool and cut into bars.

Yield: 24 bars

For more popcorn recipes, go online to www.popcorn.org.