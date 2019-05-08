Beef taco potato croquettes are worth the time, effort

Creamy mashed potatoes stuffed with taco seasoned ground beef, fried to crisp perfection and topped with a creamy avocado lime sauce. Could it get any better?
Lots of ingredients and lots of flavor. It’s also gluten and dairy free.
Ingredients …
— Potato Dough
2 lbs. white potatoes (about 5 medium potatoes), peeled and cut into 1 inch cubes
2 Tablespoons corn starch
1 teaspoon salt
— Ground Beef Filling
1 lb. ground beef
2 Tablespoons tomato paste
1 cup yellow onion, chopped (about 1/2 medium onion)
2 teaspoons chili powder
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1/2 cup water
2 Tablespoons fresh cilantro, chopped
— Avocado Crema
1 avocado, skinned and pit removed
1/2 cup loosely packed fresh cilantro (not chopped)
2 Tablespoons lime juice
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
1/2 teaspoon ground garlic
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 cup – 1/2 cup water
— Croquettes
1-2 cups oil, for frying
Chopped cilantro, for serving
Fresh lime juice, for serving
Directions …
Place the cubed potatoes into a large pot, and cover with cold water. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat and cook until the potatoes are tender, about 20 minutes. Drain and allow to cool.
Once cooled, mash the potatoes with a fork and combine with salt and cornstarch and mix thoroughly. Set aside while ground beef is prepared.
While potatoes are cooking, make the ground beef. Heat a large skillet over medium high heat. Add the ground beef and break up into small pieces with a wooden spoon or spatula as it cooks. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 7-10 minutes, until beef is browned and cooked through.
Drain and discard any excess grease/fat.
Add tomato paste, spices and water and stir to combine.
Allow to simmer for about 5 minutes, until beef has absorbed the moisture from the water. Set aside to cool.
To make avocado crema, combine avocado, cilantro, lime juice, cumin, garlic, salt and water in a high powdered blender or food processor. Blend to combine. Add more water to thin out the sauce if needed.
To assemble the croquettes, scoop out a golf ball size piece of potato dough, about 2 tablespoons worth, and flatten with the palms of your hands.
Make a well in the center and add one tablespoon of the ground beef.
Wrap the dough around the beef and lightly flatten it into a disk shaped patty.
Add 1-2 cups of oil to a heavy bottomed pot or high sided skillet. You’ll want there to be about 1/2 inch of oil in the pan so adjust the amount of oil accordingly. Heat the oil to 350F.
Add 3-4 potato croquettes to the skillet at a time, being sure not to crowd the skillet. Fry for 2 minutes on each side and carefully remove with a slotted spoon or spider strainer.
Serve warm with the avocado crema, some chopped cilantro and a squeeze of lime juice.
