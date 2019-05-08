Beef taco potato croquettes are worth the time, effort

Creamy mashed potatoes stuffed with taco seasoned ground beef, fried to crisp perfection and topped with a creamy avocado lime sauce. Could it get any better?

Lots of ingredients and lots of flavor. It’s also gluten and dairy free.

***

Ingredients …

— Potato Dough

2 lbs. white potatoes (about 5 medium potatoes), peeled and cut into 1 inch cubes

2 Tablespoons corn starch

1 teaspoon salt

— Ground Beef Filling

1 lb. ground beef

2 Tablespoons tomato paste

1 cup yellow onion, chopped (about 1/2 medium onion)

2 teaspoons chili powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/2 cup water

2 Tablespoons fresh cilantro, chopped

— Avocado Crema

1 avocado, skinned and pit removed

1/2 cup loosely packed fresh cilantro (not chopped)

2 Tablespoons lime juice

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon ground garlic

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup – 1/2 cup water

— Croquettes

1-2 cups oil, for frying

Chopped cilantro, for serving

Fresh lime juice, for serving

***

Directions …

Place the cubed potatoes into a large pot, and cover with cold water. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat and cook until the potatoes are tender, about 20 minutes. Drain and allow to cool.

Once cooled, mash the potatoes with a fork and combine with salt and cornstarch and mix thoroughly. Set aside while ground beef is prepared.

While potatoes are cooking, make the ground beef. Heat a large skillet over medium high heat. Add the ground beef and break up into small pieces with a wooden spoon or spatula as it cooks. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 7-10 minutes, until beef is browned and cooked through.

Drain and discard any excess grease/fat.

Add tomato paste, spices and water and stir to combine.

Allow to simmer for about 5 minutes, until beef has absorbed the moisture from the water. Set aside to cool.

To make avocado crema, combine avocado, cilantro, lime juice, cumin, garlic, salt and water in a high powdered blender or food processor. Blend to combine. Add more water to thin out the sauce if needed.

To assemble the croquettes, scoop out a golf ball size piece of potato dough, about 2 tablespoons worth, and flatten with the palms of your hands.

Make a well in the center and add one tablespoon of the ground beef.

Wrap the dough around the beef and lightly flatten it into a disk shaped patty.

Add 1-2 cups of oil to a heavy bottomed pot or high sided skillet. You’ll want there to be about 1/2 inch of oil in the pan so adjust the amount of oil accordingly. Heat the oil to 350F.

Add 3-4 potato croquettes to the skillet at a time, being sure not to crowd the skillet. Fry for 2 minutes on each side and carefully remove with a slotted spoon or spider strainer.

Serve warm with the avocado crema, some chopped cilantro and a squeeze of lime juice.

For more potato recipes, go online to www.potatogoodness.com.