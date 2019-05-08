Tortilla pizaa is an easy, quick go-to anytime

Another weekend looms, and you’re in the mood for pizza.

But gluten-free pizzas are pretty hard to find — and they are usually really expensive when you do find them. So why not make your own?

This recipe will be one you’ll want to keep near the front of your recipe box. It’s easy, quick and tasty.

***

Ingredients …

4 uncooked Mission white corn tortillas (cooked according to packaging directions; set aside, keep warm)

½ cup favorite pizza sauce

40 slices pepperoni

1 cup shredded Mozzarella cheese

¼ cup julienned fresh basil leaves

***

Directions …

To assemble tortilla pizza: On cooked side of one flour tortilla spread 2 tablespoons pizza sauce, 10 slices pepperoni, ¼ cup shredded cheese, and 1 tablespoon basil leaves.

Place uncooked side of tortilla on medium high hot skillet. Cover; cook for 40 to 45 seconds. Remove from heat and cut into wedges. Repeat with remaining tortillas and ingredients.

Enjoy.

TammySue Vincent is a celiac and the editor’s wife.