Buffalo Potato Salad could perk up your summer

Boiled small red potatoes with a creamy buffalo dressing, made with hot buffalo sauce, mayo and yogurt — this creation will be great for a party, game day or celebration.

Or perhaps for your own pleasure.

Buffalo Potato Salad is quick and easy.

***

Ingredients …

1 1/2 lbs. small red potatoes

1/4 cup light mayonnaise

2 Tablespoon Greek yogurt

2-3 Tablespoon hot sauce like Frank’s Red Hot

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

1/2 teaspoon salt or more to taste

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

4 scallions

***

Directions …

Wash potatoes and add to a large pot. Fill with water. Bring to a boil. Boil for 20 minutes, until the potatoes are fully cooked.

Drain the water, rinse and drain again. Cut potatoes into small pieces. Add to a bowl.

In a small bowl mix together the mayonnaise, yogurt, hot sauce, garlic powder, apple cider vinegar, salt and pepper.

Pour dressing over the potatoes, while they are still warm. Stir and top with scallions. Add more salt if needed.

