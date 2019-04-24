An easy, delicious side dish or main course

This recipe is something that can work either on its own as a meal or as a side, so we’re slightly switching it up from our usual style of dishes.

This “One-Pot Garlic Noodles” is one of my go-to’s when I can’t figure out what I want or what I want to go with whatever I’m fixing.

I will warn you … this dish does smell ridiculously like fish, but I promise you don’t taste it. You mainly taste the soy sauce and garlic. It does slightly mess with your senses.

I’ve been playing with this recipe for about a year now at this point and this is my final go-to with how I end up cooking it. The original recipe called for brown sugar, oyster sauce, green onions and less soy sauce. But I forgot to buy oyster sauce the first time so I added fish sauce instead and another time I didn’t use the brown sugar and now it’s turned into this.

It’s honestly the easiest thing to make and I tend to make it with orange chicken if I want it as a side or if I just want some protein with it. When I made it the last time I just wanted a bit of orange chicken and all the garlic noodles.

I will say my orange chicken is actually just cooked chicken with orange sauce, so it’s nothing fancy — so I wouldn’t be looking for that recipe anytime soon.

But I will say these noodles are one of those things that I have yet to get sick of and there was a point I was eating it twice a week for a few weeks because it’s just so simple and easy.

Also if you want to get fancy with it you can add green peppers or sesame seeds to add a bit of a crunch but if you just want a salty garlic pasta you can leave them out.

***

Ingredients …

8 oz of angel hair pasta

4 tablespoons of garlic

2 tablespoons of butter

1/2 cup of soy sauce

1 tablespoon of sesame oil

2 tablespoons of fish sauce

***

Directions …

Cook pasta according to directions and drain. Once drained move to a colander and set aside. Add butter and garlic to the pot and let butter melt.

Add noodles into the pot and mix into the butter. Add soy sauce, sesame oil and fish sauce then stir to mix completely. Taste and add more soy sauce or garlic if needed.

Serve and enjoy.

Optional toppings include green onions or sesame seeds.