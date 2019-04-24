Pop up your mac and cheese with popcorn

Here’s a recipe perfect for a teenager to show mom or dad how much those family meals are cherished — using popcorn.

Popcorn Crusted Macaroni and Cheese will be a nice addition to almost any evening meal and can even be the main course.

***

Ingredients …

8 ounces elbow macaroni

4 tablespoons butter, divided

2 tablespoons flour

1 teaspoon dry mustard

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1-1/2 cups milk

2 cups package shredded sharp cheddar cheese

5 cups popped popcorn

1/2 teaspoon parsley flakes

***

Directions …

Preheat oven to 350º F.

Butter an 8×8-inch baking pan with 1 tablespoon butter; set aside.

Cook and drain macaroni according to package directions; set aside.

Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Whisk in flour, mustard, salt and pepper; cook 2 minutes, stirring frequently. Whisk in milk and cook, stirring frequently, until mixture thickens; about 10 minutes.

Stir in cheese until cheese is melted and sauce is smooth. Stir macaroni into sauce; pour macaroni mixture into prepared pan.

Melt remaining tablespoon of butter and toss with popcorn and parsley flakes. Spread popcorn over macaroni and bake 10 minutes.

Serves four.

For more popcorn recipes, go online to www.popcorn.org.