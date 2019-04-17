Scotland County natives return home to open restaurant in downtown Laurinburg

LAURINBURG — Angela Pegues and O’Shea Monroe have been earning their culinary stripes while operating a catering business in Charlotte, but the Scotland County natives have returned home after about 10 years to open a new restaurant in downtown Laurinburg.

O’Shea’s On Main opened with a “soft opening” on Wednesday for downtown businesses and employees, and the feedback was positive from the start.

“We’ve been getting good remarks,” said Pegues, who is co-owner and co-chef along with Monroe. “People are happy to see us here — and we’re very excited to bring what we do in other places to our hometown.”

O’Shae’s On Main is billed as serving a southern contemporary cuisine, but Pegues said the restaurant will quickly become known for its wings and salads. The men offers wings in groups of six, 10, 15, 20, 50 and 100 at prices ranging from $6.99 to $99.

But in addition to the wings and salads, O’Shea’s On Main offers hamburgers, turkey burgers, shrimp burgers, turkey BLT, whiting sandwich, a cranberry chicken salad wrap and two types of “boli” — a honey hot chicken and a Philly cheesesteak.

“We’re also going to have specials three days of the week,” Pegues said.

On Fridays, the special will be Caribbean food; on Saturdays it will be seafood; and on Sundays, it will be soul food.

“We will also offer family catering on Sundays, so if someone doesn’t want to cook they can order an entire meal for their family and just come pick it up,” Pegues said. The number to place orders is 910-361-4752.

The restaurant, which is located at 215 Main St. in Laurinburg, will look familiar to a point. Pegues and Monroe purchased some of the tables, chairs and kitchen equipment from the previous owners of 215 On Main, but also added their own flair throughout.

“This is a whole new venture for us,” Pegues said, “but I think people will really appreciate the food and prices we have.”

Pegues is a 1994 graduate and Monroe is a 1993 graduate of Scotland High School.

O’Shea’s On Main will officially open Thursday, with hours Thursday through Sunday of 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Monday, the restaurant’s regular hours will kick in — they are Sunday through Wednesday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m.

