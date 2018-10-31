Heirloom tomato and herb salad a refreshing dish

Farm fresh heirlooms, parsley, basil, dill, feta, salty capers, and fried chickpeas … this is the farm-to-table salad of your dreams.

This simple late summer salad is absolutely perfect. Fresh herbs, juicy tomatoes, a tangy dressing, fried chickpeas and capers, plus a sprinkling of feta cheese make this salad so damn good that it’s reason enough to crack open a bottle of champagne and toast to the flavors of the season!

***

Fried Chickpeas & Capers

6 tablespoons grapeseed oil (or another high heat oil) divided

3 tablespoons brine packed capers, drained and patted dry

1/2 cup chickpeas (if from the can drained and patted dry)

pinch of smoked paprika

pinch of fine sea salt

Salad

2 tablespoons red-wine vinegar

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon honey

2 tablespoons minced dill + additional sprigs for garnish

2 tablespoons minced basil, + full leaves for garnish

1 tablespoon minced parsley + additional sprigs for garnish

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

freshly ground black pepper

2-1/2 pounds assorted heirloom tomatoes, sliced

1 pint cherry tomatoes, sliced in half

crumbled feta cheese for serving (optional)

Preparation

Heat 3 tablespoons of the grapeseed oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add the capers and cook, stirring occasionally, until they begin to brown and burst open, about 3 minutes. Use a slotted spoon to remove them to a paper towel lined plate to drain. Carefully add the additional oil to the pan along with the chickpeas. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the chickpeas begin to brown and crisp up. About 5-7 minutes. Remove from the heat to a paper towel lined plate to drain. Sprinkle the chickpeas with a pinch of smoked paprika and sea salt.

Whisk together the vinegar, mustard, honey, dill, basil, and parsley. Drizzle in the olive oil and continue to whisk together until smooth. Stir in the salt and pepper and set aside.

Arrange the sliced tomatoes on a large platter. Drizzle with the dressing and top with the fried capers, chickpeas and sprinkle with crumbled feta cheese.