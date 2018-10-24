Create a perfect potato appetizer or meal

Perfect for a holiday dinner or a quick and easy weeknight meal, these Mini Spinach and Herb Potato Cakes are full of flavor — and quick to prepare.

They are an easy side dish recipe perfect for a holiday dinner or quick and easy weeknight meal! Yellow potatoes are boiled, mashed, and then mixed with a combination of cooked spinach, herbs, and cheese, and fried to perfection.

***

Ingredients …

3-4 yellow potatoes (about 2 cups of potatoes when mashed)

2 cups fresh spinach

3 Tablespoons milk

1 1/2 cups shredded cheese

3/4 teaspoons ground pepper

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 teaspoon dried basil

1 egg

1/2 cup plain breadcrumbs

Olive oil for frying (about 2 Tablespoons per batch of potato cakes)

Sour cream for topping

***

Directions …

Cut yellow potatoes into quarters and boil until fork tender (about 10 minutes or so). Drain, and cool. You can leave the skins on or slice them off … your preference.

In a small pan, cover and cook spinach over low heat until it has wilted (about 3-4 minutes), stirring every so often.

In a bowl, mash potatoes with a fork or potato masher. Add in spinach, milk, cheese, pepper, and herbs. Mix until well combined. Add in the egg and breadcrumbs, and mix until combined.

In a medium sized pan, heat a couple Tbsp of olive oil over med-low heat.

To make the mini potato cakes, spoon 2 Tbsp of potatoes (per potato cake) into the oil (I make about 4-5 at a time). Flatten the potatoes into a circle (about 1/4-1/2″ thick) and cook about 2 minutes per side.

Continue (adding more olive oil to the pan as needed) until you are out of potatoes.

For best results, serve immediately. Top with sour cream, if desired.

Enjoy!

For more potato recipes, go online to www.potatogoodness.com.