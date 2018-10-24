Venison kabobs could become another favorite

Everyone loves kabobs, and the possibilities for constructing your favorite combinations are endless.

This fall, why not create a new favorite —venison kabobs.

***

Ingredients …

1 pound of venison

4 servings of cooked rice

***

Marinade ingredients …

1/2 cup freshly squeezed orange juice

2 tblsp rice vinegar

3 tblsp soy sauce

2 tblsp peanut oil

1 tblsp chopped fresh ginger

2 garlic cloves, sliced into ovals

3 green onions, chopped

2 tblsp chopped fresh cilantro

***

Vegetables …

1 medium onion, cut into 8 wedges and blanched

1 medium seeded and cored red bell pepper, cut into eight squares, blanched

8 medium mushroom caps, blanched

8 cherry tomatoes

***

Directions …

Marinade: To prepare marinade, in a gallon-sized sealable plastic bag, combine all the ingredients and stir to blend; add venison that has been cut into slightly larger than bite-size chunks. Seal bag, squeezing out air; turn to coat venison. Marinate the venison up to 2 hours at room temperature or longer in the refrigerator, turning bag occasionally. Allow meat to remain at room temperature 30 minutes before cooking. Drain marinade into small saucepan and bring to a boil; reserve.

To blanch the vegetables, pour boiling water over them and let them sit in the water for just 10 seconds then drain and rinse with cold water.

While meat marinates, soak four 10-inch bamboo skewers in water for 1 hour. Preheat broiler or grill 20 minutes. Thread vegetables and meat onto skewers, beginning and ending with onion wedges. Set skewers on rack, keeping rack about 2-3 inches from heat. Broil or grill about 3 minutes per side, basting with the marinade when turning.

Heat remaining marinade and bring to a boil. Boil for 1 minute. Serve marinade with kabobs over cooked rice.

For more wild game recipes from the Broken Arrow Ranch, go online at www.wildgame.com and click on the “Recipes” tab.